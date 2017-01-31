Son Named Person of Interest in Death of Missing Bronx Mother Due in Court on Unrelated Charge | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Son Named Person of Interest in Death of Missing Bronx Mother Due in Court on Unrelated Charge

Joseph Garcia, 31, is currently charged with criminal possession of stolen property, criminal trespassing and other crimes

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police are searching for a Bronx woman who law enforcement sources say vanished on her way to the Veterans Affairs hospital with one of her sons earlier this week, and detectives say blood was found in her car. Marc Santia reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 27, 2017)

    The son of a 52-year-old Bronx woman whose body was found near a wooded area in upper Manhattan over the weekend days after she went missing en route to a Veterans Affairs hospital is due in court Tuesday on an unrelated charge. 

    Police have named Joseph Garcia, of Brooklyn, as a person of interest in the death of his mother, 52-year-old Joan Viau, but he has not been charged in the case. Garcia was arraigned Saturday on charges of criminal possession of stolen property, criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a vehicle. 

    He was arrested hours before investigators found his mother's body after surveillance tape surfaced showing him with his mother's SUV and credit card. According to investigators, Garcia was the last person seen with Viau. It wasn't clear if Garcia would face charges in connection with her death Tuesday. 

    The medical examiner ruled Monday that Viau died of sharp force trauma of the neck -- meaning a pointed object came into contact with her skin and underlying tissues. Viau's death has been classified as a homicide. 

    Top News: Dissent in US, Marijuana Protests in Colombia

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Getty Images

    An attorney for Garcia, a former parolee who served time for criminal impersonation several years ago, hasn't commented on Viau's death.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us