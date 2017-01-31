Police are searching for a Bronx woman who law enforcement sources say vanished on her way to the Veterans Affairs hospital with one of her sons earlier this week, and detectives say blood was found in her car. Marc Santia reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 27, 2017)

The son of a 52-year-old Bronx woman whose body was found near a wooded area in upper Manhattan over the weekend days after she went missing en route to a Veterans Affairs hospital is due in court Tuesday on an unrelated charge.

Police have named Joseph Garcia, of Brooklyn, as a person of interest in the death of his mother, 52-year-old Joan Viau, but he has not been charged in the case. Garcia was arraigned Saturday on charges of criminal possession of stolen property, criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He was arrested hours before investigators found his mother's body after surveillance tape surfaced showing him with his mother's SUV and credit card. According to investigators, Garcia was the last person seen with Viau. It wasn't clear if Garcia would face charges in connection with her death Tuesday.

The medical examiner ruled Monday that Viau died of sharp force trauma of the neck -- meaning a pointed object came into contact with her skin and underlying tissues. Viau's death has been classified as a homicide.

An attorney for Garcia, a former parolee who served time for criminal impersonation several years ago, hasn't commented on Viau's death.