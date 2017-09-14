Jose Could Skirt Tri-State As Storm Track Moves West

Jose, the tropical storm currently meandering through the Atlantic Ocean, might make a fairly close pass by the tri-state next week, Storm Team 4 says.

The latest projections showed the recently-downgraded storm moving slightly further west and closer to the coastline as it swirls northward and regains hurricane strength over the weekend and into next week.

Storm Team 4 says the storm will again weaken as it moves into the cooler waters of the north Atlantic, but it could be a tropical storm as it nears Long Island on Tuesday and Wednesday

In a worst-case scenario Jose could pelt the tri-state -- and Long island in particular -- with conditions similar to a strong nor'easter. That means strong winds, beach erosion and periods of heavy rain would all be possible.

But if the storm moves out to sea as it nears the tri-state, Storm Team 4 says it could at the very least make for a breezy middle of the workweek with a few showers. Rip currents at area beaches, already a possibility even though Jose is hundreds of a miles away, are also likely.

But until next week, Storm Team 4 says the region will see several days of warm, muggy weather courtesy of the remnants of Hurricane Irma.

The storm that caused catastrophic damage as it spun through Florida and the southeast has lost the majority of its strength but is slowly creeping through the region, making for warm temperatures, high humidity, clouds and a spot shower here and there through most of the weekend.