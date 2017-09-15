Jose, Again a Hurricane, Continues to Swirl North

What to Know Hurricane Jose, 600 miles from the Outer Banks, is generating swells that could produce life-threatening rip currents along the East Coast

Storm Team 4 is closely monitoring the system after a westward shift that has put Long Island in the so-called cone of uncertainty

The National Hurricane Center says people from North Carolina to New England should monitor the progress of the system

Hurricane Jose continued to build strength as it swirled northward Friday night and early Saturday, and Storm Team 4 says the system is one that the tri-state -- and entire East Coast, for that matter -- should keep an eye on.

Parts of Long Island and Connecticut remain in Jose's so-called "cone of uncertainty" and could potentially be in the crosshairs of the category 1 storm sometime midway through next week. But Storm Team 4 warns there's only a slight chance Jose could make a close call with the tri-state; it's more likely to stay offshore.

But that doesn't mean that the hurricane, currently swirling about 600 miles southwest of North Carolina's Outer Banks with sustained winds of 80 mph and moving northwest at 9 mph, won't be felt by people living near the coasts.

As the storm moves closer to the region Tuesday and Wednesday, it will likely weaken back into a tropical storm. But coastal areas can expect to see storm surge and beach erosion, gusty winds and very dangerous rip currents.

But in a worst-case scenario, one where Jose makes landfall in southern New England, parts of the tri-state -- and Long Island in particular -- could be hit with conditions similar to a strong nor'easter. But, again, that scenario seems less likely at the moment.

Photos: Long Road to Recovery Begins After Irma

The National Hurricane Center says people from North Carolina to New England should monitor the progress of the system.

Although the center of Jose is currently forecast to pass well east of the North Carolina coast early next week, tropical-storm-force winds are expected to extend well west of the center and could approach the Outer Banks on Monday, the National Hurricane Center says.

Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and the southeast coast of the United States, and will spread northward along the mid-Atlantic coast during the next few days, which will likely cause dangerous if not life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the National Hurricane Center says. At this point, it's too early to tell if Jose will have direct impacts farther north along the east coast.

Extreme Weather: Lightning Forks Over San Francisco

In the meantime, Storm Team 4 says the region will see several days of warm, muggy weather courtesy of the remnants of Irma. The deadly storm that caused catastrophic damage as it spun through Florida and the southeast has lost the majority of its strength but is slowly creeping through the region, making for warm temperatures, high humidity, clouds and a spot shower here and there through most of the weekend.

Dramatic Images: Floods Hit as Harvey Drenches Texas