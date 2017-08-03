Brooklyn is hosting an event later this month that might just treat your sweet tooth cravings.

The third dessert festival, "Dessert Goals," is returning to Williamsburg Aug. 19 and 20.

Tasty treats of all varieties will be offered from more than a dozen vendors around New York City. Some include Underwest Donuts, Lickety Split’s Banana Pops, Milk & Cookies Bakery and Rebecca’s Cake Pops.

Free candy from Dylan's Candy Bar, free cold brew and iced tea from Bodum + Intelligentsia Coffee is also included.

Anyone interested in attending the Dobbin Street event can click here for tickets. The event is expected to reach capacity.