Join Our NBC 4 New York I-Team Investigations Facebook Group

Get even more from the News 4 New York I-Team by joining our closed I-Team Facebook group.

The closed group was created to connect members of the community with the I-Team and their investigations.

The award-winning I-Team reporters know the cops and how they operate. They track politicians and act as your consumer watchdog. They expose fraud and follow the money. Together, they get to the heart of the biggest stories, and they're watching out for you.

The group is moderated, but open. Members can ask questions and are encouraged to be part of the conversation.

Want in? You can join here: http://4.nbcny.com/lvax93Z