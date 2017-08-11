A jogger was struck and killed while in a crosswalk in Queens late Thursday, police say.

The NYPD says a 36-year-old man was running just before midnight near the intersection of Seagirt Boulevard and Beach 29th Street in Far Rockaway when he was hit by a Toyota Camry.

Paramedics rushed to the scene, where they found the man lying unconscious on the roadway, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, police said the jogger was in the crosswalk when he was hit by the Toyota that was being driven by a 32-year-old woman, who stayed at the scene.

The woman was taken into custody and charges are pending against her, police said.

The name of the man who died has not been made public.