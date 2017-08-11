Jogger Killed in Queens When Crossing Street in Crosswalk: Police - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Jogger Killed in Queens When Crossing Street in Crosswalk: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Jogger Killed in Queens When Crossing Street in Crosswalk: Police

    A jogger was struck and killed while in a crosswalk in Queens late Thursday, police say.

    The NYPD says a 36-year-old man was running just before midnight near the intersection of Seagirt Boulevard and Beach 29th Street in Far Rockaway when he was hit by a Toyota Camry.

    Paramedics rushed to the scene, where they found the man lying unconscious on the roadway, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    After investigating, police said the jogger was in the crosswalk when he was hit by the Toyota that was being driven by a 32-year-old woman, who stayed at the scene.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Ryan Flanagan

    The woman was taken into custody and charges are pending against her, police said.

    The name of the man who died has not been made public.

    Published 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us