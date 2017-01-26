Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

A jitney driver has been arrested after raking up $41,100 in unpaid tolls and fees, a police official from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

Jose Beard, of Washington Heights, was arrested Thursday morning. Authorities said the 42-year-old was charged with theft of service and theft.

Beard was allegedly driving a white 2004 Chevrolet bus near the Weehawken Lincoln Tunnel entrance at around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The bus is registered to ABW Transportation, Beard's privately-owned Jersey City jitney company, which owes $36,236 in tolls and fees related to 481 violations, according to EZ Pass records.

Authorities say Beard owes nearly $5,000 in tolls and fees related to 66 violations. He was arrested by a Port Authority police officer and the bus was impounded.

Beard is the sole proprietor of the company, police said.