Earlier this month, Chopper 4 was over the scene of a JCC in Tenafly that was evacuated after getting a bomb threat.

Some Jewish Community Centers in the tri-state area were told to evacuate as a precaution Tuesday as authorities investigated reports of bomb threats at the religious centers for at least the third time this month.

JCC MetroWest in West Orange, New Jersey, sent out an email to members around noon indicating everyone at the building was safe and asking people to stay away as authorities investigated.

The JCC of Greater New Haven in Woodbridge, Connecticut, was also evacuated after receiving a threat Tuesday, and a JCC in upstate New York was targeted as well.

JCCs across the country have been targeted by a series of bomb threats this month. Sixteen centers, including MetroWest, were threatened in nine states on Jan. 9, according to Marla Cohen, communications manager for the New-York based, JCC Association of North America. Nine days later, Cohen said, 28 centers in 17 states were threatened. She said some of the threats came in as robo dialers and some were actual people. The FBI was assisting in the probe.

Bomb Threats Prompt Evacuation of Jewish Community Centers

Chopper 4 was over this community center in Tenafly, New Jersey, Monday after bomb threats were called in to Jewish community centers in at least five states. (Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017)

The nature of Tuesday's threats weren't immediately clear.

There were no injuries or actual explosives reported found following the earlier bomb threats.