An evacuation was ordered at the Jewish Children's Museum in Brooklyn Thursday morning as police investigated an unspecified threat.

Police responded to the museum on Eastern Parkway after getting a call around 9:30 a.m. The nature of the call to police wasn't clear, and it wasn't known how many people were in the building at the time of the evacuation.

No further details were available, but traffic delays were expected in the area as authorities investigated.

The evacuation comes two days after a series of bomb threats prompted evacuations of Jewish facilities across the country, including several in New York. It wasn't clear if the NYPD probe at the museum stemmed from such a threat.

New York City leaders discuss security amid more nationwide threats. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017)

Authorities have been looking into more than 120 bomb threats called into nearly 100 JCC schools, child care and other similar facilities across the nation since January. No injuries have been reported in any of the cases and no devices have been found. The FBI is assisting in the probe.