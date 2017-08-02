Wednesday is your last day to take advantage of JetBlue's flash sale, featuring dozens of super cheap flights for fall travel.

The sale started Tuesday, and while many of the best deals are already gone, there are still some steals available -- like one-way tickets from New York City to Bermuda for $94 and LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale for $84. Tickets from the city to Washington, D.C., and Georgia can be had for less than $70.

It's a very limited time offer and naturally there are some catches: Travel must be between Sept. 6 and Nov. 8, with blackout dates from Sept. 20-24 and Oct. 9-12. Different or additional day of week restrictions may apply and vary by route.

But hey, if you've got a bit of flexibility, tickets can be had for a song. Get 'em while they last.