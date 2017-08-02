Attention, Travelers: JetBlue Flash Sale Ends Wednesday - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Attention, Travelers: JetBlue Flash Sale Ends Wednesday

Cheap offerings include flights from NYC to Bermuda for under $100

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017)

    Wednesday is your last day to take advantage of JetBlue's flash sale, featuring dozens of super cheap flights for fall travel. 

    The sale started Tuesday, and while many of the best deals are already gone, there are still some steals available -- like one-way tickets from New York City to Bermuda for $94 and LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale for $84. Tickets from the city to Washington, D.C., and Georgia can be had for less than $70.  

    It's a very limited time offer and naturally there are some catches: Travel must be between Sept. 6 and Nov. 8, with blackout dates from Sept. 20-24 and Oct. 9-12. Different or additional day of week restrictions may apply and vary by route. 

    But hey, if you've got a bit of flexibility, tickets can be had for a song. Get 'em while they last. 

    10 Airports to Avoid This Summer if You Want to Be on Time

    The 10 Worst Airports in America for Summer Flight Delays, According to 2017 Study
    Getty Images
    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us