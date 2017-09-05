Police are searching for a group of armed robbers at a New Jersey mall after they allegedly stormed a jewelry store with a gun, sources say.

The group of four or five robbers held up the store inside Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth Tuesday morning, two police sources tell News 4. At least one of them had a long gun or rifle.

There's been no indication any shots have been fired, the sources say.

The suspects fled in a black Audi, according to sources. Police are searching for the robbers.

This story is developing.