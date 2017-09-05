Armed Robbers Storm Jersey Gardens Mall Jewelry Store With Long Gun: Sources - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Armed Robbers Storm Jersey Gardens Mall Jewelry Store With Long Gun: Sources

By Brian Thompson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Armed Robbers Storm Jersey Gardens Mall Jewelry Store With Long Gun: Sources
    NBC 4 NY
    Police activity at Jersey Gardens Mall

    Police are searching for a group of armed robbers at a New Jersey mall after they allegedly stormed a jewelry store with a gun, sources say.

    The group of four or five robbers held up the store inside Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth Tuesday morning, two police sources tell News 4. At least one of them had a long gun or rifle. 

    There's been no indication any shots have been fired, the sources say.

    The suspects fled in a black Audi, according to sources. Police are searching for the robbers. 

    This story is developing. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us