Jeremy Lin Celebrates Chinese New Year With Fans

Nets fans had the chance to ring in the Year of the Rooster with Jeremy Lin this week.

Lin spent Tuesday evening celebrating Chinese New Year with fans at the flagship NBA store on Fifth Avenue.

The point guard looked on as the event kicked off with Chinese lion dancers. Later, he met fans and signed autographs.

Lin, who has been sidelined since December from a hamstring injury, announced Monday that he will miss another three to five weeks of play.