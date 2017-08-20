Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Issues Recall on Solar Eclipse Glasses

New Yorkers are searching for a pair of specialty sunglasses affixed with a solar filter ahead of the Great American Eclipse. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in New Jersey is issuing a warning to customers who bought a pair of special eclipse sunglasses.

It issued a recall on its Facebook page saying, “it’s been brought to our attention that the supplier of our solar eclipse glasses, EverythingBranded.com, has issued a warning and does not recommend using them to view the eclipse.”





Jenkinson’s Boardwalk says it will issue a full refund to anyone who bought them.

Customers can either return them in person or mail them in.