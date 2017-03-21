A surveillance photo shows one man chasing another man in the airport as other travelers huddle close to the baggage carousel.

A 26-year-old Bronx man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a traveler at a John F. Kennedy International Airport baggage carousel with a tire iron after an apparent dispute.

Port Authority police say they responded to the Queens hub after getting a call about an attack around 8 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they say Nathaneal Santana ran into his car and drove off, despite police orders to stop.

Santana was apprehended at North Conduit and 134th Place in Queens. A subsequent investigation revealed he allegedly attacked a 25-year-old man, also from the Bronx, at the baggage claim after the two argued.

The nature of the dispute wasn't clear. Police say a tire iron allegedly involved in the attack was recovered from the floor of Santana's vehicle.

He was arrested on charges of assault, menacing, resisting arrest and other crimes. Information on an attorney for Santana wasn't immediately available.

The victim was treated at a hospital for cuts and bruises.