Ivanka Trump Company Is Hiring a Social Media Expert

The Trumps have been known to make a social media blunder or two, but now the eponymous company of the president's daughter is looking to hire someone specifically for some social media savvy.

Ivanka Trump stepped down from her company in January, but not before a controversial public relations move forced her brand to create new social media accounts dedicated strictly to the business: her company was criticized for a sending a "style alert" to journalists in November promoting a bracelet she wore during an interview on "60 Minutes."

Ivanka Trump then promised to use her social media accounts only for personal messages; new social media accounts were created for her company under the handle IvankaTrumpHQ.

Now the fashion and lifestyle company is looking for someone to oversee those accounts, a "smart, experienced and motivated senior social media coordinator -- a digital native who understands the unique needs and capabilities of each social channel and can navigate them seamlessly while growing our reach."

"This person will be constantly connected and uniquely tasked with understanding out brand's vision and voice," the listing continues, adding the company is looking for an "innovative, creative thinker who's a team player and eager to dive head-first into an exciting, constantly evolving and rapidly growing company."

