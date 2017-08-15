Police are looking for the hit-and-run who struck a city sanitation worker on Staten Island. Erica Byfield reports. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017)

A 49-year-old city sanitation worker has a long road of recovery ahead of him after police say he was hit by a car while he stopped at red light on Staten Island.

On Aug. 6 just after 10 p.m., Frank Morse was riding his Harley and was stopped at the light near Victory Boulevard and Little Clove Road when he was hit from behind by a silver four-door sedan, according to the NYPD.

“It looked like he was left for dead,” Morse’s sister, Valerie Columbia, said.

Morse, who last appeared on the cover of the sanitation department’s annual calendar, is now in the hospital suffering from serious injuries. He has extensive damage to his pelvic area, which is now held together with a plate and screws.

The father of three is now facing a long recovery with months in a wheelchair and learning how to walk again.

“He’s in tremendous pain,” Columbia said. “Pain killers and muscle relaxers.”

Morse’s family is desperate to find the driver, knocking on every door near the intersection where he was hit searching for video.

“The most important piece of information we need is who did this and why did they do this,” Columbia said. We need an eye witness."

Columbia found some photos that makes her think the car is a Toyota Prius. Frank told his sister he thinks it was a woman in her 30s behind the wheel, but police don’t know who it is. What they do know is that the car has damage to the hood and the front driver's side.

Whoever the driver is, however, Columbia said just like her brother she can’t grasp why the they didn’t stop.

“It's a hard thing for him to deal with,” she said. “When I go visit him in the hospital, he can't understand why someone could do this to someone."