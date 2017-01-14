Traffic Stop Leads to Weapons Cache, Troopers Say

A traffic stop led troopers to a cache of weapons, including a AR 15, high capacity magazines and a dagger, officials say.

Andrew Kuklis, 41, of Patchogue, was charged with several counts of criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana, state police said.

When troopers stopped Kuklis in his 2006 Subaru in Islip on Friday, they say they discovered marijuana, a loaded .45-caliber handgun, a dagger, and several high-capacity magazines.

They later searched his home and said they found the following: a Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver, a Sig Sauer .45-caliber handgun, a PWS model MK1 AR 15, high capacity magazines, and a lot of ammunition.

It wasn't clear if Kuklis had an attorney to speak on his behalf.