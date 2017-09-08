Entire School District in Westchester County Closes Friday Amid Unspecified Police Search - NBC New York
Entire School District in Westchester County Closes Friday Amid Unspecified Police Search

    Chopper 4 was over the Irvington Union Free School District Friday after it was closed for unspecified police activity. (Published 2 minutes ago)

    An entire school district in Westchester County has been closed for the day because of unspecified "ongoing police activity," officials say. 

    A statement on the Irvington Union Free School District reads simply, "Due to the ongoing police activity, and in the interest of the safety of all students and staff, the Irvington Schools will be closed today, Friday, September 8." 

    The nature of the investigation wasn't clear. It appears the school district had initially called for a two-hour delayed opening, but later opted to cancel classes for the entire day. 

    It comes three days after students at the district's four schools -- Dows Lane Elementary, Main Street, Irvington Middle and Irvington High -- returned to class for the new academic year. 

    According to Lohud, police said they were seeking "a person of interest in an aided case, but would not be more specific." 

