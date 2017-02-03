Irresistible Food and Drink Deals in NYC for Super Bowl 51

As we approach the big day, Patriots and Falcons fans are gearing up to see which team will come out on top. The best thing about Super Bowl Sunday, aside from the big game, is the delicious food and drink deals. Take a bite into one of these cheap, tasty food specials in NYC.

Talia’s Steakhouse, 668 Amsterdam Ave.

Tali's Steakhouse is offering some BOGO specials for the Super Bowl. If you buy a steak burger and fries, you also get a free beer. You can also get one free drink when you buy any two drinks. And if you purchase any bottle of wine, you can score a chocolate soufflé with ice cream for free.

Island Taste Restaurant & Lounge, 243-10 Merrick Blvd.

Island Taste will be hosting a Super Bowl Party beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday. Some food specials include $5 wings, $5 fish chips and a $25 beer bucket.

Public House, 140 East 41st St.

Public House has package deals a beer and wings lover can’t resist. Fans have a choice between two packages: $55 for unlimited domestic beer and wings or $65 for house wines, a free spirit and unlimited wings.

Brownstone Bar & Lounge, 277 Gold St.

Brownstone Bar and Lounge isn't holding back on the tempting Super Bowl deals. Try a $3 rum punch, $5 margaritas, $5 well drinks or $3 tacos and 50 cent wings.

Tender NYC, 130 W 47th St.

Tender NYC is hosting happy hour all night on Super Bowl Sunday. The special includes $5 beers, $7 wines and various food deals. Call to make a reservation at 212-514-6000.

The Attic Rooftop & Lounge, 251 West 48th St.

Along with its beautiful view, the Attic Rooftop and Lounge will be serving up some beautiful deals on Sunday. Revelers can munch on $1 wings, $2 fries and $3 sliders.

Wolfe Tone's Pub, 37 E 29th St.

Wolfe Tone's Pub is the spot for drink specials on Super Bowl Sunday. This Irish pub will be pouring $4 Bud Light Drafts and $14 pitchers. They'll also be offering a $7 football food menu.