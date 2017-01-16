Multiple injuries have been reported in a New Jersey crash involving a school bus and a transit bus.

East Brunswick Police Department said the buses collided at the New Jersey Route 18 highway and Eggers Street in East Brunswick on Monday morning.

Chopper 4 was over the crash about 9.30 a.m. and aerial footage showed the school bus crushed into the back of the commuter bus.

Police said people were injured in the crash. Information on how many were hurt or whether there were children on the bus was not immediately available.

