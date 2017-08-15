Two people possibly electrocuted by downed wires in Brooklyn overnight were taken to a hospital early Tuesday, officials say.

It's not clear what caused the power lines to come down, but Con Edison said the cause is under investigation. Some patchy bad weather moved through parts of the city overnight, but it's not clear if that had anything to do with the issue.

Con Ed crews were at the scene making repairs through the morning.

Meanwhile, more than 700 customers were without power in the area of Dyker Heights after the 4:20 a.m. incident. That number had dropped to a little over 400 by 8 a.m., and Con Ed said it expected to have power back by 1 p.m.

The extent of the two victims' injuries wasn't immediately clear. They have not been identified, but Con Edison says they are not employed by the utility.