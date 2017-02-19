Part of an indoor garage collapsed in the Bronx Sunday morning, leaving cars hanging in the balance or crushed by concrete, officials from the city's Office of Emergency Management said.

Around 6:30 a.m., part of the second floor of an indoor garage at 3000 Jerome Avenue collapsed in Bedford Park, officials said. The garage was unoccupied at the time, and there were no injuries.

There's no word on what caused the collapse, officials said.

4 trains are running with delays in both directions due to the collapse, the MTA said.

OEM is investigating.

