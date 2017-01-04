Inbound Holland Tunnel Closed by Motorcycle Accident | NBC New York
Inbound Holland Tunnel Closed by Motorcycle Accident

People reported traffic not moving for nearly 30 minutes after accident

    A backup at the Holland Tunnel on Jan. 4, 2017 after a motorcycle accident closed the inbound tunnel.

    A motorcycle accident closed the inbound Holland Tunnel for a period of time Wednesday morning.

    The closure came about an hour after a LIRR derailment in Brooklyn that had huge impacts on train and subway service.

    Traffic cameras showed massive traffic delays approaching the tunnel entrance on the New Jersey side. 

    One woman stuck in the traffic told NBC 4 New York that her car had not moved for 25 minutes, before the road finally started moving against just after 9:45 a.m.

    This is developing. Check back for updates.

