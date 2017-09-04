Brooklyn's annual West Indian Day Parade, and the pre-dawn J'Ouvert Festival that precedes it, stepped off Monday morning in Crown Heights. Tens of thousands of costumed revelers gathered on the streets of Brooklyn before sunrise for the festivities, which got a later start this year because of increased security due violence in the past. But the new security measures did not stop paradegoers from attending the joyous Caribbean celebration.

Katherine Creag reports live from the 2017 West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn Monday morning.