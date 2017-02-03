Faith Leaders, Immigrant Rights' Groups Plan Rally at JFK's Terminal 4 | NBC New York
Faith Leaders, Immigrant Rights' Groups Plan Rally at JFK's Terminal 4

After the bodega shutdown, organizers plan to hold a rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall Thursday evening

    Store owners closed up shop to protest the immigration executive order. Erica Byfield reports. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

    What to Know

    • Hundreds of thousands of people across the nation have protested President Trump's executive order since it was issued last Friday

    • JFK Airport, where several people were detained, was the site of a number of protests over the weekend

    • On Thursday, a group of Yemeni business owners shut down their delis, grocery stores and bodegas across NYC to protest the order

    Faith leaders, immigrants and local advocates are expected to gather at John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday for an interfaith action and prayer demonstration against President Trump's executive order imposing travel restrictions on people from several Muslim-majority countries. 

    Hundreds of thousands of people across America have engaged in protests since Trump signed the executive order last Friday afternoon establishing a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. for immigrants and refugees from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The order indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from entering the United States. 

    Members of the New York Immigration Coalition and the Islamic Leadership Council (Majlis Ash-shura) of Metropolitan New York are organizing Friday's event at JFK's Terminal 4. 

    "The unity that the people have shown and the support for those touched by the Executive Orders made it clear that we are together defending justice, equality and religious freedom," the coalition said in a statement. 

    Representatives of the New York Immigration Coalition and other legal counseling organizations have responded to JFK en masse to offer translating services, advice and assistance since last week's presidential decree prompted the detention of dozens of people across the country, including several at the Queens hub. 

    The airport's Terminal 4 was the site of protests through the weekend. 

    On Thursday, a group of Yemeni business owners shut down their delis, grocery stores and bodegas across New York City for eight hours in protest of the executive order. Many rallied at Brooklyn Borough Hall Thursday evening, waving U.S. and Yemen flags and chanting, "No ban, no wall, N-Y-C for all."

