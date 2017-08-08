Dozens of convicted sex offenders who were in the U.S. illegally were arrested on Long Island by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in a 10-day operation, officials say.

The 32 people arrested were all convicted of sex crimes in the past -- including rape, child endangerment, public lewdness, sex abuse and promoting a sexual performance by a child -- and 12 of them were registered sex offenders, according to ICE.

ICE says those arrested who have outstanding orders of deportation, or who returned to the U.S. illegally after being deported, may be deported immediately. The others remain in ICE custody awaiting hearing before an immigration judge or until arrangements are made for them to be deported.

The operation, which lasted from July 25 through August 3, included arrests thoughout Long Island, including in Nassau County: East Meadow, Franklin Square, Garden City, Glen Cove, Mineola Port Washington, Roosevelt, Uniondale, Westbury; and in Suffolk County: Amityville, Bayshore, Brentwood, Central Islip, Copiague, Deer Park, East Hampton, Hampton Bays, Islip, Islip Terrace, Riverhead, Wyandanch and Yaphank.

President Trump visited Long Island last month to push for more resources in his effort to deport criminals who are in the U.S. illegally and vowed greater crackdowns by ICE. ICE says the latest arrests were part of ongoing, established operations to round up fugitives.

"These actions focus our resources on the most egregious criminals and promote public safety in the communities in which we live and work," said Thomas R. Decker, field office director for New York.

ICE noted that during the operations, officers "frequently" encounter other immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally, and on a case by case evaluation, are also arrested.

Exclusive ICE Crackdown in NYC Focuses on Dangerous Criminals

Those arrested included, according to ICE:





A 24-year-old Salvadoran national who was arrested and charged criminally with first degree sexual abuse and sexual contact with a victim less than 11 years old. Criminal charges are still pending. The victim in this case is a 4-year-old female. He was arrested in Wyandanch, Aug. 3 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.

A 36-year-old national of Guatemala with a prior conviction of second degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. The victim in this case was a 13 year old female. He was sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years of probation supervision.

Level 1 sexual offender was arrested in Brentwood Aug. 2 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

A 32-year-old Honduran man with prior convictions of criminal sexual act in the third degree, forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse in the third degree. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation supervision. The victim in this case was a 15 year-old female. He also has prior convictions of driving while intoxicated. This registered Level 1 sex offender was arrested in Brentwood, Aug. 1 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

A 38-year-old citizen and national of Ecuador with a prior conviction of the sexual misconduct with a 15 year-old female victim. He was arrested in Central Islip, Aug. 1 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

A 55-year-old Salvadoran man convicted of second degree rape and sentenced to one year in jail. The victim in this case was 12 years old. He was arrested in Copiague, July 27 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.

A 21-year-old Haitian man with a prior conviction of two counts of promote a sexual performance by a child less than 17 years of age and sentenced to 10 years of probation supervision. The victims in this case were both 15 years of age. He was arrested in Riverhead, July 27 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

A 36-year-old Salvadoran man convicted of third degree rape and sentenced to 10 years of probation supervision. The victim in this case was 15 years old. He was arrested in Glen Cove, July 25 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

A 46-year-old Salvadoran national with a prior conviction of endangering the welfare of a child was sentenced to three years’ probation. The original charge was sexual abuse in the first degree: sexual contact with an individual less than 11 years old. The victim in this case was 7 years old. He was arrested in Mineola, July 25, and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

A 45-year-old citizen of Trinidad and Tobago convicted of third degree rape of a victim incapable of consent and sentenced to 5 years of probation supervision. This Level 1 sex offender was arrested in East Hampton, July 29 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.



