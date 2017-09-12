Some of the metal debris spilled on I-78

Sixteen cars were damaged when a dump truck spilled metal debris onto the road and the driver took off without stopping, state police say.

Authorities are now searching for the truck driver who dumped the debris on the eastbound side of I-78 in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County.

Troopers responded to milepost 18.8 just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after getting reporters of several cars with damage from the debris, state police say. One car had a broken axle, and the others had flat tires.

Several lanes had to be closed as troopers responded to the scene and removed the debris, and as road service crews changed out the flat tires.

No one was hurt, state police say.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact State Police at Perryville at 908-730-7042.