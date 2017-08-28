A couple from Houston is left watching Hurricane Harvey overtake their hometown on TV after being stuck in New Jersey. Michael George reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Hurricane Harvey has left a couple from Houston stranded in New Jersey, leaving them watching the catastrophic storm from a television and unable to help their loved ones back home.

Harvey, which has been blamed for at least three deaths, has left Kristin Harrison and her wife, Jahqia, who are visiting New Jersey for the Afropunk Festival, wondering if they’ll even have a home to go back to once they do get back to Houston.

“To see it go through what it’s going through right now it almost doesn’t look like Houston,” Kristin said. “My flight has been canceled twice already. I can’t help but think even when we’re allowed to fly into Houston how are we going to get to our residence?”

The married couple is left watching the heartbreaking images of the storm damage being sent to them by their friends and family. Jahqia said it’s difficult to watch knowing their loved ones are losing their homes and unable to help.

“It’s been hard,” she said. “When stuff like this happens you want to be close to your family.”

Harvey has paralyzed the nation's fourth-largest city as it spun into Texas as a category 4 hurricane. And there's still no relief in sight from the storm that has dropped dozens of inches of rain in some spots, with more on the way.

Kristin and Jahqia won’t know what they have lost until they get back to Houston. All they can do now is watch and wait.

“Last night I had a hard time sleeping,” Jahqia said. “I was scrolling my Instagram account and all I see is people crying out to be rescued.”

A local disaster relief charity has offered to help the couple until they can get back to Houston.