Hundreds of Broadway Stars and Thousands of Fans Unite at Second Annual BroadwayCon
Hundreds of Broadway Stars and Thousands of Fans Unite at Second Annual BroadwayCon

By Dave Quinn

    BroadwayCon, the first convention for Broadway fans, will make it's triumphant return to New York City from Friday to Sunday for a weekend of one-of-a-kind panels, performances, workshops and sing-alongs sure to satisfy any theater lover.

    After last year's inaugural outing brought nearly 6,000 people from around the world to the New York Hilton Midtown — during a historic blizzard, no less — convention leaders have moved the action of the second annual events to the Javits Center to accommodate the larger crowds.

    Hundreds of Broadway’s best actors and creatives are expected to appear, including breakout talents like Javier Muñoz ("Hamilton"), Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”), Santino Fontana (TV's “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and Jay Armstrong Johnson (TV's "Quantico") -- and Broadway legends like Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, Kelly O'Hara, and Christine Ebersole.

    Other stars on the list? Cynthia Nixon, George Takei, Darren Criss, Norm Lewis, Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, Carolee Carmello, Tony Yazbeck, Ann Harada, and "SNL" vet Ana Gasteyer.

    The convention was co-created by Anthony Rapp (“If/Then”) who says he wanted an event to spend quality time with those who love Broadway most. “This is the convention that this community deserves,” Rapp wrote.

    Panels will include everything from discussions about diversity on Broadway to behind-the-scenes looks at shows like “Annie,” “Ragtime. There are also technical conversations around sound design, choreography, wig design, theater criticism and non-profit theater.

    Josh Groban and the cast of "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" will be present for a special panel, as will Todrick Hall and the cast of "Kinky Boots," the cast and creators of "In Transit" and "Anastasia" stars Christy Altomare and Derek Klena.

    And because it wouldn't be Broadway without at least something related to "Hamilton," new cast members will be talking about taking over the roles from the original cast in their panel “Hamilton: The Next Administration.”

    Ticket buyers can partake in free autograph and picture sessions, open mics, and purchase one-of-a-kind merchandise and collectibles. A portion of all proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

    For tickets packages (starting at $95) and a full schedule, visit broadwaycon.com.

