How to See 'Hidden Figures' For Free in NYC This Weekend

Now is your chance to see Oscar-nominated "Hidden Figures" if you haven’t already.

21st Century Fox and AMC Theatres have partnered to bring the film to communities across the country for free in honor of Black History Month.

AMC Bay Plaza 13 in the Bronx will host a free screening on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can make reservations here.

The free screenings will also take place in thirteen other cities, including Philadelphia.

A statement says the free screenings are to build broader awareness of the true story.