What to Know President Trump signed the executive order imposing a 90-day travel ban Friday afternoon

Tens of thousands of people in New York City and across the nation have protested the order

Trump has denied that his order was a "Muslim ban" and pledged "to show compassion to those fleeing oppression"

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday at 4:42 p.m. ET imposing a 90-day travel ban for immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries -- Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen -- and an indefinite ban for Syrian refugees trying to enter the United States.

The order prompted a series of protests across New York City, with tens of thousands decrying the newly inaugurated president's order as "un-American" and oppressive, as more than 100 people were detained at airports, many of them without legal representation.

Many more individuals, including a CUNY doctoral student visiting family in Iran on her winter break, were stranded abroad.

In Pictures: New Yorkers Protest Immigration Order

Here are 11 ways you can get involved:

For more on how you can help, visit your local governments' websites to find lists of immigrant and refugee advocacy groups in your area.

Protests Continue Over Detainees At JFK For the second night, demonstrators clogged airports nationwide, including JFK, where several passengers remain detained. Ida Siegal reports (Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017)