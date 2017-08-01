How to Get Free Macchiatos at Starbucks This Week

Feeling the heat this week? You can cool off with a free iced drink at Starbucks.
The coffee chain is offering a "Meet for Macchiatos" promotion for the second time this year.
Here is how you can take advantage of the promotion:
From August 3-7, customers who buy any hot or cold Macchiato at participating Starbucks in the United States can get a second one for free.
Wondering if there's a catch? The deal is only offered from 2-5 p.m. on the specific August days.
You can order any Macchiato on the menu for the promotion.
Published 2 hours ago