How to Get Free Macchiatos at Starbucks This Week

Feeling the heat this week? You can cool off with a free iced drink at Starbucks.

The coffee chain is offering a "Meet for Macchiatos" promotion for the second time this year.

Here is how you can take advantage of the promotion:

From August 3-7, customers who buy any hot or cold Macchiato at participating Starbucks in the United States can get a second one for free.

Wondering if there's a catch? The deal is only offered from 2-5 p.m. on the specific August days.

You can order any Macchiato on the menu for the promotion.



