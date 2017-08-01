How to Get Free Macchiatos at Starbucks This Week - NBC New York
How to Get Free Macchiatos at Starbucks This Week

By Olivia Withers

    Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images, File
    A collection of venti-sized Starbucks cups seen on Feb. 18, 2016, in London.

    Feeling the heat this week? You can cool off with a free iced drink at Starbucks. 

    The coffee chain is offering a "Meet for Macchiatos" promotion for the second time this year.

    Here is how you can take advantage of the promotion:

    From August 3-7, customers who buy any hot or cold Macchiato at participating Starbucks in the United States can get a second one for free. 

    Wondering if there's a catch? The deal is only offered from 2-5 p.m. on the specific August days.

    You can order any Macchiato on the menu for the promotion.


