Where to Celebrate the Lunar New Year in NYC

The Lunar New Year begins on Jan. 27 and ends on Feb. 2. (Credit: NBCU)

It's time for the Chinese New Year.

Whether you celebrate the Lunar New Year, or you are just looking to get in on the holiday fun, here are some events you can attend in New York City this weekend to help you ring in the Year of the Rooster.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Chinatown Lunar New Year Firecracker Ceremony & Parade at Sara D. Roosevelt Park, Chrystie St to Forsyth St

Organized by the Better Chinatown Society, the parade will feature hundreds of thousands of sparkly explosives to ward off bad spirits for the year. There will also be dance performances, delicious Chinese food and much more.

Temple Bazaar at Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd

Take part in the festivities with Flushing locals at this traditional temple-style bazaar. The second annual bazaar will feature music, dance and martial arts performances. Taste the wonders of traditional Shandong, Chinese and Taiwanese dishes. Get hands-on by learning crafts like papercutting and calligraphy under the red paper lanterns. Adult tickets are $5 and children’s tickets are $3. Swing by at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m.

CHOP-SHOP (West Chelsea and Flatiron)

The Chop Shop is offering a prix-fixe menu for the Lunar New Year. Foodies can indulge in a choice of two small plates, including Salt and Pepper Shrimp and Pork Belly Buns and a choice of Braised Beef Red Curry Fried Rice or Lobster Fried Rice. The special menu also includes desserts.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Madison Street to Madison Avenue Lunar New Year Celebration, Madison Avenue/54th St to 77th Sts

Thsi celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. on Madison Avenue at 76th Street. The opening ceremonies include guest speakers, performers, including the New York Eastern Chamber Orchestra, a traditional Chinese marionette puppet show and a martial arts performance. There will be plenty of excitement for the tiny tots inside heated tents, including Chinese face painting, calligraphy and a themed photo booth.

Brooklyn Lunar New Year Parade, Sunset Park, 8th Ave and 50th St.

Brooklyn’s hosting its very first Lunar New Year parade. The lantern parade will be in Brooklyn’s “Chinatown.” There will be floats, firecrackers and tons of confetti. Attendance is free.

Chinese New Year: Year of the Rooster, Greenbelt Nature Center in Blood Root Valley , 700 Rockland Avenue at Brielle Avenue

Staten Islanders can also enjoy the Lunar New Year in an amazing way. The Staten Island Greenbelt Conservancy invites all people to come learn about the history of the ancient celebration and the symbolism of the rooster while you munch on some traditional snacks. Admission is $6 for Greenbelt Conservancy members and $8 for non-members. Call 718-351-3450 or email naturecenter@sigreenbelt.org to register.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Chinese New Year Celebration at David Geffen Hall (at Lincoln Center) 132 W 65th St

Listen to the melodic sounds of the New York Philharmonic. The sixth annual Chinese New Year Gala Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and features Puccini’s Turandot as well as Chinese folk songs such as “Jasmine Flower” and a new trumpet concerto, Joie Éternelle. Tickets range from $35–$110.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Chinese New Year Celebration: Year of the Rooster in FiDi, 40 Rector Street, 2nd Floor

Enjoy dumpling-making classes, paper lantern workshops and family-friendly storytelling sessions about the Lunar New Year from 1-4 p.m. You can also dance the night away from 4-7 p.m. at the concert/party, where attendees are treated to a traditional lion dance performance. Family workshop tickets are $15 for adult members, $5 for children members, $20 for adult non-members, $5 for children non-members. Patron members are free. Family tickets include entry to one workshop and the concert. For those looking to attend just the concert, the tickets are $10 for members, $20 for non-members and free for patron members.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Lunar New Year at Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St

Brookfield Place will be demonstrating Chinese traditions at their Lunar New Year celebration. Watch the colorful Lion Parade led by lion dances throughout the space before the show. Guests of all ages are welcome.

