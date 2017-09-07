Hotel Room Service Attendant Stole Thousands in Pricey Jewelry From Guest: Police - NBC New York
Hotel Room Service Attendant Stole Thousands in Pricey Jewelry From Guest: Police

    A hotel room service attendant on Long Island is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry after going into a guest’s room without permission.

    Police say Kevin Arocho, 24, of Queens, worked as the attendant for the Marriott Hotel on James Doolittle Boulevard in Uniondale. On Sept. 1, he went into the person’s room unwanted and stole the pricey jewelry worth $43,000, according to officials. Authorities say pprescription medication was also taken. 

    Police arrested Arocho on Wednesday and recovered the victim’s stolen jewelry.

    Arocho is charged with third-degree grand larceny and will be arraigned in court Thursday. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

