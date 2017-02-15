Hospitalized Husband Arrested in Bronx Woman's Stabbing Death Last Fall: NYPD | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Hospitalized Husband Arrested in Bronx Woman's Stabbing Death Last Fall: NYPD

    Getty Images, File

    The hospitalized husband of a woman found stabbed to death inside their Bronx apartment last November has been charged in her killing, police say. 

    Sophia Lamb was found with stab wounds to her body in Baychester on Nov. 26, and the 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

    Her husband Andre Curtis couldn't be located for days after Lamb's body was found. Finally, on Nov. 29, police found Curtis laying unconscious next to his car in the area of Jerome Avenue and East 31st Street.

    He was taken by EMS to Montefiore Hospital, where they diagnosed him with blood clots in his lungs. There was no other sign of trauma. 

    Getty Images

    Curtis, who's been hospitalized since that day, was arrested and charged Wednesday with murder. It's not clear why the 36 year old was charged months later.

    Police say there was a history of domestic abuse at Lamb and Curtis' home, and that they had been called to the home on more than one occasion. 

    It's not clear if Curtis has an attorney. 

