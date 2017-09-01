Two people are dead after a box truck and a motorcycle collided in New Jersey early Friday, officials say.

The horrific crash that happened around 2:30 a.m. in Jersey City on Route 440 in the area of Culver Avenue sounded like an "explosion," before flames suddenly spewed into the night sky, a witness told NBC 4 New York.

The witness, a security guard from a nearby car lot, said he heard the motorcycle go by him, but that it wasn’t traveling at a high rate of speed.

He said he didn’t hear any brakes screeching or anything to indicate a sudden stop.

The identities of the two people killed have not been made public.

An investigation is underway into what may have caused the crash. The stretch of road is closed to traffic.