A 28-year-old homeless woman was arrested at Port Authority Bus Terminal Wednesday afternoon after she allegedly followed and threatened a bus passenger with a 13-inch kitchen knife, police say.

The woman asked a man for money and began stalking and threatening him with a knife when he refused, according to Port Authority police.

Port Authority police then spotted the woman harassing other people at the bus terminal as she asked for money, police said.

Police disarmed and arrested the woman, identified as Dejanay L. Canteen. She faces charges of attempted robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

No one was hurt, police said.