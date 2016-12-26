Homeless Man Hits 6-Year-Old Girl on Bus, Pulls Her Hair: Police | NBC New York
Homeless Man Hits 6-Year-Old Girl on Bus, Pulls Her Hair: Police

    Michael Oxios

    A homeless man allegedly attacked a 6-year-old girl on the bus on Long Island on Christmas Day, screaming profanity at her, and hitting her and pulling her hair, police said. 

    Michael Oxios, 62, hit the girl on a NICE bus in Elmont Sunday afternoon, according to Nassau County police. 

    The girl's mother called police, and when officers arrived, Oxios allegedly resisted arrest and tried to grab an officer's stun gun. 

    He was eventually subdued and taken to county jail. He's expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of robbery, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child. It's not clear if he has an attorney. 

    He denied hitting the girl while he was being escorted from a police station Monday morning.

    The girl was not seriously hurt, police said. 

