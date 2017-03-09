Two armed men ambushed a Westchester County man as he pulled into his driveway, hitting him with a gun and grabbing his keys, then duct-taping his wife and three kids in their home before running off with watches and jewelry, authorities said.

Police say the 54-year-old bodega owner got out of his car outside his Madison Avenue home in Port Chester shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and was immediately confronted by the two gun-wielding suspects.

The suspects knocked the man to the ground, snatched some cash from his pocket and grabbed the keys to his house. They ordered him to help them open the front door, where they encountered the man's wife, two sons and daughter. The man's family was bound with duct tape as he was forced to give the robbers combination to a safe.

The armed suspects grabbed watches and jewelry before fleeing. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the victim may have been targeted.

Both suspects are believed to be about 20 to 30 years old. One is described as having wide, clear glasses and was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket with the brand name Marmot embroidered on the front. The other was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Port Chester police at 914-939-1000.