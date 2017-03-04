Home Attendant Steals Hundreds of Dollars From Elderly Woman: Police | NBC New York
Home Attendant Steals Hundreds of Dollars From Elderly Woman: Police

    Police say a woman who acted as a home health care attendant for an elderly woman robbed her of hundreds of dollars.

    Vanessa Blake allegedly removed $50 cash and the victim's debit card from her purse at her home on 93rd Street Feb. 14. Police said she then went to the bank and several other ATM locations to withdraw money.

    Authorities said Blake allegedly withdrew over $600 in cash before the transaction was rejected due to suspected fraud.

    The 20-year-old Brooklyn resident was arrested Friday and charged with grand larceny, police said.

    If you or someone you know has been a victim of a similar theft, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or log onto the Crime Stoppers website to anonymously submit tips.

