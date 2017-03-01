Hofstra Student Rear-Ends Cop Car While Drunk: Police | NBC New York
Hofstra Student Rear-Ends Cop Car While Drunk: Police

By Ashley Domagola

    Nassau County Police
    Katie Kirk

    A Hofstra University student was arrested for drunk driving after rear-ending a police car at the school's entrance Wednesday morning, according to Nassau County Police. 

    Police say the 21-year-old Katie Kirk, of Bay Shore, was driving in Uniondale when she rear-ended a police car with two officers inside.

    It happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Oak Street, near the entrance to Hofstra University. 

    The officers were taken to a local hospital for neck and back injuries. 

    Kirk was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlicensed operator. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney. 

    Hofstra University officials confirmed she is a student there but had no further comment. 

