Woman Trying to Cross Brooklyn Street Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver, Then School Bus

    No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

    A 29-year-old woman trying to cross a Brooklyn street Tuesday morning was struck by a hit-and-run driver, then hit by a school bus, authorities say. 

    Police say the woman, Hermanda Booker, was found lying in the road near Kings Highway and Nostrand Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. 

    They say she was hit by a white SUV as she tried to cross Nostrand Avenue. The SUV fled the scene, and then a school bus making a left turn onto Nostrand Avenue from Kings Highway also hit the woman. 

    The school bus remained at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

