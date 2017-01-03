No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

A 29-year-old woman trying to cross a Brooklyn street Tuesday morning was struck by a hit-and-run driver, then hit by a school bus, authorities say.

Police say the woman, Hermanda Booker, was found lying in the road near Kings Highway and Nostrand Avenue shortly before 7 a.m.

They say she was hit by a white SUV as she tried to cross Nostrand Avenue. The SUV fled the scene, and then a school bus making a left turn onto Nostrand Avenue from Kings Highway also hit the woman.

The school bus remained at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

