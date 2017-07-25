New York City council members are calling on two hit-and-run drivers to turn themselves in. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

Council Members to Call on Runaway Drivers to Come Forward

What to Know Council members will stand at the site of one of two deadly hit-and-run crashes in Brooklyn to call on the drivers to turn themselves in

Twenty-seven-year-old Neftaly Ramirez was riding his bike when he was struck and killed by a green garbage truck in Greenpoint on Saturday

Eighteen-year-old Alejandro Tello was riding his skateboard in Gravesend on Sunday when he was struck and killed by a white BMW SUV

New York City council members are calling for two hit-and-run drivers in Brooklyn to turn themselves in.

Transportation Committee Chair Ydanis Rodriguez and Council Members Stephen Levin and Mark Treyger will stand Tuesday around noon at the corner of Franklin and Noble streets in Greenpoint, the site of one of the two deadly hit-and-run crashes over the weekend in the city’s borough.

On Saturday morning, 27-year-old Neftaly Ramirez was riding his bike when he was struck and killed by a green garbage truck in Greenpoint. The driver of that truck did not stop and hasn’t been seen since.

Search for Driver in New York Hit Run

18-year-old Alejandro Tello died at a hospital after he was run over in a hit-and run crash in Brooklyn, police say. Lori Bordonaro reports. (Published Monday, July 24, 2017)

The next day, 18-year-old Alejandro Tello was riding his skateboard in Gravesend when he was struck and killed by a white BMW SUV that didn’t stop. Tello was left badly injured in the middle of the road after being run over and died a few hours later at an area hospital.

Dozens Mourn Loss of Skateboarder Who Died in Hit-and-Run

Tears rolled down the faces of dozens mourning the death of 18-year-old Alejandro Tello. (Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017)

A tearful vigil was attended by dozens Monday night to remember Tello. His father, despite his grief, says he forgives the runaway driver.

Top Tri-State News Photos