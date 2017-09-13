Police are looking for the driver who mowed down a 71-year-old man crossing a Queens street, then sped off as witnesses rushed to help.

The 71 year old fractured his skull but is expected to survive after the hit-and-run outside of a crosswalk on Northern Boulevard near 85th Street in Jackson Heights on Wednesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

One driver, Rosey Castillo, said that the hit-and-run driver also hit her car before speeding off. But she said that others who saw what happened on the busy thoroughfare stopped what they were doing to come to the pedestrian's aid.

"Everybody was here helping him," she said. "Getting him tissues. They called the ambulance, the cops and the cops came right away."

Castillo said the man was still conscious when police arrived but was understandably shaken up.

"I was nervous, because he was bleeding a lot," she said.

The 71 year old was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about the driver in the hit-and-run should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.