A historic New Jersey house is on the market for $10 or less — but only on one condition.

The 4,000-square-foot colonial-style home, at 44 Pleasant Avenue in Montclair, boasts six bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. According to Zillow, the property also includes a tennis court and carriage house spread across 2.86 acres.

However, a requirement of purchase, as set by the town, is to relocate the home to an address one quarter of a mile away. Though the seller will contribute up to $10,000 toward moving costs, the buyer is responsible for the remaining fees.

According to Nickel Bros. moving company, a big relocation, including reconstruction, can range from $150,000 to $200,000. The New York Times reported that, depending on size and distance moved, the cost can fall between $15,000 to $60,000.

As NorthJersey.com reported, the relocation is required because the Montclair Planning Board approved an eight-lot subdivision on the current property in June. As a result, the historic home must be sold and moved to be saved.

The $10 offer also comes with a fast-approaching deadline. A contract must be drawn by August 31, the township says.

Built in 1906, the house was designed by the renowned Montclair architect Dudley S. Van Antwerp. NorthJersey.com reported that its former owners include Aubrey Lewis, who became one of the first African-American FBI agents. Lewis also served as a commissioner of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, overseeing the construction of Giants Stadium.

Interested buyers can submit offers to 44pleasantave@gmail.com.