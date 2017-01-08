Hillary Clinton won a more welcoming reception on Broadway today than Vice President-elect Mike Pence did a few weeks ago.

Audience members at this afternoon’s performance of “The Color Purple”—the show’s final curtain at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre—took to social media before, during and after the show to say the one-time candidate, on hand with husband Bill and daughter Chelsea, received three ovations.

“There’s a lot of really awesome famous and notable people here today,” The New York Times quoted actress Patrice Covington saying in a farewell speech after the performance ended. “I’m not going to call all of them out—I know you already know them.”

“We love you Hillary,” some audience members shouted, according to the Times report. Several thanked Clinton and told her, “God bless you.”

Clinton replied, “God bless you,” according to The Times.

A show spokesman confirmed that the Clintons attended the performance and received "an insane standing ovation" when they entered the theater. He said they also went backstage during intermission.

The former presidential candidate and secretary of state has kept a low profile since losing the November election to Donald Trump, occasionally agreeing to be photographed with admirers while hiking in the woods near her Chappaqua home.

The one-time candidate appeared to don a flower-print dress for this afternoon's matinee.

She wore a “bipartisan” purple satin shirt and lapels in November when she conceded the presidential election to Trump. Husband and ex-President Bill Clinton wore a matching tie. Swing states are sometimes referred to as “purple states” during elections, and her wardrobe selection was said to have acknowledged that.

“The Color Purple” is an update of the musical that first appeared on Broadway in 2005, based on Alice Walker’s novel about a poor black girl growing up in early 20th century Georgia. The story has a powerful message about how a strong woman can’t be held back by oppressive men in her life.

When Pence attended “Hamilton” on Nov. 18, he received a mix of applause and boos. When the show ended, cast member Brandon Victor Dixon pointedly addressed the Indiana governor as he was walking out, saying: “We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us . . .”