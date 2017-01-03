Officials in a Long Island town are reporting at least four instances last month in which thieves posed as water department employees in order to rob homeowners.

The town of Hempstead says the thefts occurred in Bellmore, Seaford, Levittown and Wantagh.

An elderly couple victimized at their Wantagh home told NBC 4 New York Tuesday that two men claiming to be from the local water company lured them to their basement. A third man then went upstairs and made off with several thousand dollars in cash.

Officials from New York American Water and the town of Hempstead warned residents on Tuesday to look for ID badges, proper uniforms and water department vehicles before letting anyone into their homes.

They also urged residents who still have doubts to call the company to make sure they are real workers.

In most cases, officials said, water companies will never send workers to a home without advance notice.

No one has been hurt in any of the incidents.