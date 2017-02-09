Heavy Snow Hits Long Island | NBC New York
Monster Winter Storm
Up to Foot of Snow in Parts
NBC_OTS_NY

Heavy Snow Hits Long Island

Slippery roads on Long Island caused dozens of accidents. Greg Cergol reports.

Published 30 minutes ago

