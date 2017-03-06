What to Know NYPD officials say hate crimes in New York City have increased dramatically since last February

Anti-Semitic hate crimes have increased 94 percent since February 2016, with 17 of the 24 instances taking place since the start of 2017

Nearly 100 Jewish Community Centers have been threatened so far, including facilities in Westchester and Staten Island

A 65-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly scrawling symbols of hate, including swastikas and the word KKK, in bathrooms at Penn Station over the last month.

Pasquale Vargas faces eight counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime, which is a felony, Gov. Cuomo announced Monday.

According to the governor, MTA police had been conducting surveillance in connection with an ongoing investigation into hate-crime graffiti in men's bathrooms in the transit hub when they arrested Vargas on suspicious on vandalizing one of the stalls.

Vargas allegedly admitted he was responsible for the graffiti, saying he wrote it "because Mexicans take jobs from Americans."

Police believe he is responsible for the pattern of desecration that dates back to Feb. 18.

MTA Chief of Police Own Monaghan said "no one should think they can get away with trying to intimidate the public in this way."

“This arrest sends a clear message that all hate crimes will be thoroughly investigated, and we will prosecute those found responsible for perpetrating these reprehensible actions,” Cuomo added. “We have zero tolerance for these acts of bigotry, which stand in direct contrast to the values that we New Yorkers represent."

Vargas' arrest comes amid a dramatic uptick in hate crimes in the city and across the nation in the aftermath of the presidential election. In New York City, anti-Semitic hate crimes are up 94 percent since February 2016, with 17 of the 24 instances taking place since the start of 2017.

In November, Cuomo launched a toll-free hotline to report cases of bias and discrimination across the state. New Yorkers who have experienced bias or discrimination are encouraged to call the toll-free hotline at (888) 392-3644 or text “HATE” to 81336. The state offers a $5,000 reward to information leading to the arrest and conviction of a hate crime.