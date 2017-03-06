Man Accused of Defacing Penn Station Bathrooms With Swastikas, KKK, Anti-Immigrant Sentiment | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Accused of Defacing Penn Station Bathrooms With Swastikas, KKK, Anti-Immigrant Sentiment

Police believe he is responsible for the pattern of desecration that dates back to Feb. 18

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP

    What to Know

    • NYPD officials say hate crimes in New York City have increased dramatically since last February

    • Anti-Semitic hate crimes have increased 94 percent since February 2016, with 17 of the 24 instances taking place since the start of 2017

    • Nearly 100 Jewish Community Centers have been threatened so far, including facilities in Westchester and Staten Island

    A 65-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly scrawling symbols of hate, including swastikas and the word KKK, in bathrooms at Penn Station over the last month. 

    Pasquale Vargas faces eight counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime, which is a felony, Gov. Cuomo announced Monday. 

    According to the governor, MTA police had been conducting surveillance in connection with an ongoing investigation into hate-crime graffiti in men's bathrooms in the transit hub when they arrested Vargas on suspicious on vandalizing one of the stalls. 

    Vargas allegedly admitted he was responsible for the graffiti, saying he wrote it "because Mexicans take jobs from Americans." 

    Top News: Syrians Return to Al Bab, Famine in South Sudan

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Getty Images

    Police believe he is responsible for the pattern of desecration that dates back to Feb. 18. 

    MTA Chief of Police Own Monaghan said "no one should think they can get away with trying to intimidate the public in this way." 

    “This arrest sends a clear message that all hate crimes will be thoroughly investigated, and we will prosecute those found responsible for perpetrating these reprehensible actions,” Cuomo added. “We have zero tolerance for these acts of bigotry, which stand in direct contrast to the values that we New Yorkers represent." 

    Vargas' arrest comes amid a dramatic uptick in hate crimes in the city and across the nation in the aftermath of the presidential election. In New York City, anti-Semitic hate crimes are up 94 percent since February 2016, with 17 of the 24 instances taking place since the start of 2017. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Twitter / @NYCTSubway

    In November, Cuomo launched a toll-free hotline to report cases of bias and discrimination across the state. New Yorkers who have experienced bias or discrimination are encouraged to call the toll-free hotline at (888) 392-3644 or text “HATE” to 81336. The state offers a $5,000 reward to information leading to the arrest and conviction of a hate crime.

    Published 19 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us