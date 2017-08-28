City Social Services Worker Undergoing Surgery After Possible Hate Crime Attack in Brooklyn - NBC New York
City Social Services Worker Undergoing Surgery After Possible Hate Crime Attack in Brooklyn

    A 27-year-old man's jaw was fractured when he was punched by a group yelling anti-gay slurs, police say. Wale Aliyu reports.

    (Published Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017)

    A 27-year-old outreach worker for the city's Department of Social Services is undergoing surgery Monday for a fractured jaw suffered in a weekend Brooklyn attack that police are investigating as a possible hate crime.

    The victim was ordering food with three of his friends at Crown Fried Chicken near Franklin and Fulton avenues when they were approached by a group of people in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 4 a.m. Saturday, police have said.

    The group began making anti-gay comments to the victim and his friends and when the victim tried to de-escalate the situation, he was punched in the face, according to police.

    The punch broke his jaw. 

    Mayor de Blasio said Monday he had spoken with the worker earlier in the morning and the man was in good spirits.

    The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.

